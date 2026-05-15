Crowds react after council delays MCPS funding vote

Protests and chants erupted Thursday night after the Montgomery County Council postponed a straw vote on the proposed fiscal year 2027 budget.

According to the council agenda, the council is expected to resume work at 10 a.m. Friday.

What we know:

Montgomery County Council is weighing whether to raise property taxes and fully fund the Montgomery County Public Schools proposed $3.78 billion budget, or keep property taxes unchanged.

The MCPS superintendent has warned that without full funding, the district may need to cut teaching and staff positions, affecting the school system overall.

The council has already approved an income tax increase on residents earning more than $150,000 annually.

Supporters of the school budget say the school system needs continued investment, while opponents say the cost is becoming too high.

What they're saying:

FOX 5's Homa Bash reported that every seat in the council chamber was filled Friday night, including educators and families from across the county.

"I actually love this because it shows Montgomery County in action. We have more discussions to have among colleagues, so we're going to postpone this session until tomorrow," said Montgomery County Council President Natali Fani-Gonzalez, prompting boos and chants from the crowd.

"All over the county people are waking up and saying this is not why we came to Montgomery County. We come to Montgomery County because of the schools and we can't be starving the schools," said MCEA President David Stein."