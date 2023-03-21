Cops catch accused armed hotel robber in Prince George's County

article

Prince George's County police believe they've caught the man responsible for robbing two hotels in Prince George's County last year.

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s robbery unit arrested 31-year-old Rodney Knight of Upper Marlboro in connection to the armed robberies on Oct. 7, 2022.

An investigation by the department revealed Knight robbed a hotel in the 9400 block of Largo Drive West in Upper Marlboro on September 24. Police already charged him with robbing another hotel in the 6300 block of Oxon Hill Road five days earlier.

"Various investigative techniques" were used to identify Knight as the suspect and take him into custody, PGPD reported.

