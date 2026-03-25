The Brief Residents reviewed RFK Stadium redevelopment plans and shared feedback. The project includes proposed districts and a 2030 target. Community concerns focused on green space, parking and the scale of the redevelopment.



Community members gathered on Tuesday night to review redevelopment plans for the RFK Stadium site and offer feedback as the Washington Commanders prepare for a return to the District.

The steel structure of the old stadium has now been removed, and officials say comments on the project’s environmental impact statement are due at the end of April. The final master plan is taking shape with input from residents.

Community gathers for RFK stadium site open house meeting as Commanders prepare for DC return

FOX 5’s Melanie Alnwick said a strong crowd gathered in D.C. Tuesday to speak with developers and city planners. The RFK site is divided into six districts, including the Plaza District, Riverfront District and Stadium District, each with proposed features for residents to evaluate. Members of the community viewed design concepts, asked questions and used green and red stickers to mark what they supported or opposed.

In the Kingman Park District, a primarily residential area, residents raised concerns about preserving green space and the placement of parking garages.

Groundbreaking for the Plaza District is scheduled for 2029, with the stadium targeted to open in 2030. The Commanders are investing $2.7 billion in the project, the largest private investment in city history, with another $1 billion coming from D.C. taxpayers.

City leaders say the redevelopment could create up to 6,500 housing units, 30,000 construction jobs, 2,000 permanent jobs and generate an estimated $5.1 billion in tax revenue.

Community gathers for RFK stadium site open house meeting as Commanders prepare for DC return

Another community meeting is set for Saturday at St. Coletta Church, with a site walk planned in April. More online.

St. Coletta Meeting Details

When: Saturday, March 28, 10 am to 12 pm

Where: St. Coletta of Greater Washington, 1901 Independence Avenue SE (Closest Metro: Stadium-Armory)

Online Survey

For those unable to attend an in-person event, the District will offer an online survey where residents can provide feedback on the master plan. The survey will request input on topics similar to those discussed at the events. The Office of Planning will combine this feedback with comments received at the in-person events, via email, and at the community visioning meetings that were held from October 2025 through February 2026.

The survey link will be available from March 30-April 10 at OurRFK.dc.gov

Community Site Walk

On Saturday, April 18, neighbors of the RFK Stadium campus are invited to join a walking tour led by staff from the Office of Planning. The walk will include visits to areas that are important to the redevelopment and stopping points for discussion. This interactive outdoor workshop will allow stakeholders to step into the shoes of a planner and share their ideas for the site’s future.

When: Saturday, April 18, 10 am

Where: Stadium-Armory Metro Station, 192 19th Street SE

RSVP: A registration link will be available soon at OurRFK.dc.gov

Image 1 of 8 ▼ Community gathers for RFK stadium site open house meeting as Commanders prepare for DC return