Commanders’ comeback falls short in 23-17 loss to 49ers

A late comeback attempt by Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders fell short in a 23-17 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night.

Daniels threw two touchdown passes in the second half to trim a 20-point deficit, but the 49ers defense broke up a fourth-down pass near the goal line with 1:54 remaining to keep the lead.

The Brief Washington lost 23-17 to San Francisco as a late comeback attempt fell short. Daniels threw two second-half touchdown passes before being sacked on the final play. McLaurin exited in the first quarter with a significant left knee injury.



Washington got the ball back at its own 46-yard line with 52 seconds left and drove to the 28 before Daniels was called for intentional grounding, setting up one final play from the 40.

Daniels was sacked on the final play before he could attempt a desperation pass.

The Commanders were unable to rebound from last week's tie against the New York Giants, when clock mismanagement in overtime cost them an opportunity at a game-winning field goal.

Wide receiver Terry McLaurin exited in the first quarter with a left knee injury that required an air cast before he was carted off the field. Washington coach Dan Quinn said the team fears the injury is significant.

Jayden Daniels #5 of the Washington Commanders reacts after a play against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of an NFL football game at Levi's Stadium on October 19, 2026 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)