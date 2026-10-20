Terry McLaurin to undergo knee surgery after injury against 49ers

The Brief Terry McLaurin will miss the rest of the season due to injury. Coach Dan Quinn announced the wide receiver's season was over in a video call on Tuesday. Quinn said McLaurin will need surgery.



Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn said Terry McLaurin will miss the rest of the season due to injury.

What we know:

McLaurin injured his knee during the first quarter of Monday night's 23-17 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. He appeared to buckle at one point, and he stayed down as his teammates knelt near him before he was driven off the field.

The 31-year-old McLaurin has missed more than two games in a season only once since entering the league in 2019. He missed seven games last season while dealing with an injured quadriceps.

Quinn made the announcement in a video call on Tuesday afternoon. He said McLaurin's injury will require surgery.