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Terry McLaurin to undergo knee surgery after injury against 49ers

By Tannock Blair
FOX 5 DC
Washington Commanders
Published October 20, 2026 3:48 PM EDT
Published October 20, 2026 3:48 PM EDT
Coach Quinn announces Terry McLaurin will miss the rest of the season
Coach Quinn announces Terry McLaurin will miss the rest of the season

Coach Quinn announces Terry McLaurin will miss the rest of the season

Coach Dan Quinn has announced that Washington Commanders Wide Receiver Terry McLaurin will miss the rest of the season due to a knee injury he incurred during Monday night's 23-17 loss against the San Francisco 49ers.

The Brief

    • Terry McLaurin will miss the rest of the season due to injury.
    • Coach Dan Quinn announced the wide receiver's season was over in a video call on Tuesday.
    • Quinn said McLaurin will need surgery.

WASHINGTON - Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn said Terry McLaurin will miss the rest of the season due to injury.

What we know:

McLaurin injured his knee during the first quarter of Monday night's 23-17 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. He appeared to buckle at one point, and he stayed down as his teammates knelt near him before he was driven off the field.

The 31-year-old McLaurin has missed more than two games in a season only once since entering the league in 2019. He missed seven games last season while dealing with an injured quadriceps.

Quinn made the announcement in a video call on Tuesday afternoon. He said McLaurin's injury will require surgery.

The Source: Information from this report was gathered directly from Quinn's announcement and The Associated Press' coverage of the initial injury.

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