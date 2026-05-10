Cole Allen returns to court Monday as defense seeks to disqualify officials

The Brief Cole Allen is set to return to court Monday for a preliminary hearing. Allen’s lawyers are asking to remove U.S. Attorney for D.C. Jeanine Pirro and acting Attorney General Todd Blanche from the case, according to court filings. The motion comes amid ongoing disputes over Allen’s treatment while in custody.



Cole Allen, the accused White House Correspondents' Dinner shooter, is set to return to court Monday for a preliminary hearing, as his defense team moves to disqualify top Justice Department officials from prosecuting the case.

According to court filings, Allen’s attorneys are seeking to remove U.S. Attorney for D.C. Jeanine Pirro and acting U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche from the proceedings, arguing that their involvement and public comments create a conflict of interest. The defense claims both officials could be viewed as potential witnesses or individuals with personal interest in the outcome of the case.

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The motion comes amid ongoing disputes over Allen’s treatment while in custody, including claims that he was improperly placed on suicide watch, according to previous FOX 5 D.C. reporting.

Photo shows Cole Allen in hotel room before attack as DOJ moves to keep him jailed: investigators (Department of Justice)

Prosecutors have previously said the precaution was warranted based on statements Allen allegedly made following the incident indicating he did not expect to survive.

A judge recently expressed concern over Allen’s detention conditions during a separate hearing, though no ruling has been made on the recusal request, according to previous reporting.

Legal analysts say such motions are rarely successful unless clear evidence shows necessity or bias.

What's next:

FOX 5 D.C.’s Sydney Persing reports the judge is not expected to rule on the disqualification request during tomorrow’s hearing, but additional testimony or evidence could be presented as the case moves forward.