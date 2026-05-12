Cheverly man arrested in death of 85-year-old mother

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The Brief Cheverly police responded Tuesday morning after receiving a report of a domestic dispute involving an adult son and his mother. When officers arrived, they found an 85-year-old woman suffering from stab wounds; she was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman’s 54-year-old son was encountered at the residence and taken into custody without incident.



A Cheverly man is in police custody following the death of his 85-year-old mother Tuesday morning, authorities said.

What we know:

Cheverly police reportedly responded around 9:30 a.m. to a home in the 6200 block of Monroe Street after receiving a report of a domestic dispute involving an adult son and his mother.

When officers arrived, they found an 85-year-old woman suffering from stab wounds, according to authorities. Police and emergency medical personnel attempted life-saving measures, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the woman’s 54-year-old son was encountered at the residence and taken into custody without incident.

A weapon was recovered at the home.

What we don't know:

The investigation is being led by the Prince George’s County Police Department, and is ongoing.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).