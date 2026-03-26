BWI travelers brace for delays amid shutdown

The Brief TSA staffing shortages from the government shutdown are causing longer airport lines, with some travelers arriving hours early and nearly 500 officers having resigned. Despite strain, operations at airports like BWI remain functional, though delays are increasing nationwide as workers go unpaid. With no funding deal reached in Congress, officials warn smaller airports could face partial closures, especially as spring break travel ramps up.



As the partial government shutdown stretches into its sixth week, the impact is being felt by travelers at airports across the country.

At BWI on Thursday, lines stretched around the corner, but travelers say they are still moving fairly smoothly.

Big picture view:

TSA staffing shortages tied to the government shutdown are beginning to strain the system, with workers going without pay for more than a month.

At the same time, travelers are dealing with longer lines, with some arriving four to five hours early in anticipation of delays.

Some airports across the country are dealing with security lines stretching for hours as tens of thousands of TSA agents continue to work without pay.

Officials say nearly 500 TSA officers have resigned, while others have called out or are facing financial challenges.

Dig deeper:

On Capitol Hill Thursday, Republicans put forward what they described as a final offer to fund the Department of Homeland Security.

Democrats have not agreed, citing concerns over immigration enforcement policies, including ICE-related reforms.

Senators held another procedural vote to advance a funding bill, the seventh attempt so far, but there has been no agreement.

"Democrats are like the Iranians. They realize they can extract more if they don’t seek a solution," said Sen. Bill Cassidy.

"This is no nonsense. We’ve been talking about ICE reforms from day one," said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

In response, the federal government has deployed ICE agents to some airports to assist with crowd control and, in some cases, screening operations.

What's next:

TSA leaders warn that without a resolution, some smaller airports could face partial closures to conserve staff.

With spring break beginning next week for several school districts, including Montgomery and Fairfax counties, officials say travel conditions could become more difficult.

Airlines are urging passengers to arrive early, and some carriers are offering flexibility with change fees.