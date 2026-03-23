BWI Airport sees third-highest TSA callout rate

38% of TSA officers at BWI Airport called out on Sunday, the third-highest in the country.

By the numbers:

11.76% of TSA officers across the U.S. called out on Sunday, March 22 – the highest of the partial shutdown so far, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

Houston's IAH and New Orleans' MSY airports saw the highest callouts with 39.1% and 42.3%, respectively.

What they're saying:

"This pointless, reckless shutdown of our homeland security workforce has caused more than 400 TSA officers to quit and thousands to call out from work because they are not able to afford gas, childcare, food, or rent," said Lauren Bis, Acting Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs, Department of Homeland Security, in a statement. "While the Democrats continue to put the safety, dependability, and ease of our air travel at risk, President Trump is taking action to deploy hundreds of ICE officers, that are currently funded by Congress, to airports being adversely impacted. This will help bolster TSA efforts to keep our skies safe and minimize air travel disruptions."

