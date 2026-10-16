Accidental shooting in Arlington County office building leaves one injured

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The Brief A person was injured after discharging a firearm unintentionally in Arlington County. The shooting was reported inside an Arlington office building. The person suffered a minor injury and was taken to a hospital.



One person was injured after accidentally shooting themselves inside an Arlington office building Friday evening, according to police.

What we know:

Officers were called to the 1200 block of S. Clark Street around 5:45 p.m. for the reported shooting.

Police determined that a male was inside handling a firearm when it discharged unintentionally. The person suffered a minor injury and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

There is no ongoing threat to the community, police said.