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Accidental shooting in Arlington County office building leaves one injured

By
FOX 5 DC
Virginia
Published October 16, 2026 11:23 PM EDT
Published October 16, 2026 11:23 PM EDT
article

The Brief

    • A person was injured after discharging a firearm unintentionally in Arlington County.
    • The shooting was reported inside an Arlington office building.
    • The person suffered a minor injury and was taken to a hospital.

ARLINGTON, Va. - One person was injured after accidentally shooting themselves inside an Arlington office building Friday evening, according to police.

What we know:

Officers were called to the 1200 block of S. Clark Street around 5:45 p.m. for the reported shooting.

Police determined that a male was inside handling a firearm when it discharged unintentionally. The person suffered a minor injury and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

There is no ongoing threat to the community, police said.

The Source: Information in this article is from Arlington County police. 

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