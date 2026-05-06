article

The Brief Seven people were injured Tuesday evening following a two-vehicle crash in Frederick County, Maryland. The crash occurred shortly after 8 p.m. on the 5900 block of Dickerson Road in Dickerson. A Mazda passenger vehicle and a Subaru SUV reportedly collided.



Seven people were injured Tuesday evening following a two-vehicle crash in Frederick County, Maryland, according to state police.

2 children, 5 adults injured

What we know:

The crash occurred shortly after 8 p.m. on the 5900 block of Dickerson Road in Dickerson. Troopers from the Maryland State Police Frederick Barrack responded to the scene after receiving reports of a collision involving a Mazda passenger vehicle and a Subaru SUV.

Preliminary findings indicate the Mazda, driven by a 37-year-old man, was traveling westbound on Maryland Route 28 and attempted to cross a solid double yellow line while cresting a hill. At the same time, the Subaru was traveling eastbound. Both drivers reportedly swerved in an effort to avoid a collision but ultimately struck each other.

The Mazda driver and his 52-year-old passenger sustained serious injuries and were flown by Maryland State Police Aviation Command to a nearby trauma center, according to state police. A 40-year-old female passenger in the Subaru was also airlifted for treatment.

Four additional occupants of the Subaru—a 42-year-old woman, a 38-year-old man and two children ages 3 and 6—were transported by ambulance to a local hospital with injuries, per state police.

Authorities closed lanes in the area for more than an hour as crews responded and investigators examined the scene.

What we don't know:

The Maryland State Police Crash Team is continuing to investigate the cause of the crash.