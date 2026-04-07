7 fox kits rescued after being trapped in a window well in Alexandria

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Seven fox kits were rescued after being trapped in a window well in Alexandria.

The seven tiny kits were safely removed from the well by workers with the Animal Welfare League of Alexandria.

What they're saying:

The Animal Welfare League said in their post that the incident proved that "when one sibling makes a questionable life choice … the rest will absolutely follow.

"If all your friends jumped off a bridge, would you do it too?" the post went on to say. "Apparently, yes. Yes, they would."

They say the mother fox was close by, "patiently supervising the whole adventure."

After their rescue, she safely took the "little daredevils" to a better location once they were freed.

Important reminder:

As the weather warms up and we head into Spring, the Animal Welfare League is issuing a warning that if you find wildlife babies, a mom is usually nearby.

In most cases, it’s best to leave them be, but sometimes they need a little help. You can always call us at 703-746-4444 if you see an animal in distress or have a wildlife question.