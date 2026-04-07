Expand / Collapse search
Freeze Warning
from WED 2:00 AM EDT until WED 9:00 AM EDT, Dorchester County
5
Freeze Warning
from WED 12:00 AM EDT until WED 9:00 AM EDT, Northern Fauquier County, Fairfax County, Stafford County, Warren County, Arlington/Falls Church/Alexandria, Charles County, Carroll County, Prince George's County, Washington County, Anne Arundel County, Frederick County, Northwest Montgomery County, Central and Southeast Montgomery County, District of Columbia, Berkeley County
Freeze Watch
from THU 12:00 AM EDT until THU 9:00 AM EDT, Warren County, Stafford County, Northern Fauquier County, Frederick County, Northwest Montgomery County, Carroll County, Washington County, Berkeley County
Special Weather Statement
until TUE 8:00 PM EDT, Prince George County, Dorchester County
Special Weather Statement
until TUE 7:00 PM EDT, Fairfax County, Stafford County, Warren County, Arlington/Falls Church/Alexandria, Northern Fauquier County, Prince George's County, Anne Arundel County, Charles County, Washington County, Northwest Montgomery County, Carroll County, Central and Southeast Montgomery County, Frederick County, District of Columbia, Berkeley County

7 fox kits rescued after being trapped in a window well in Alexandria

By
Published  April 7, 2026 4:52pm EDT
News
FOX 5 DC
Image 1 of 3

 

ALEXANDRIA, Va. - Seven fox kits were rescued after being trapped in a window well in Alexandria. 

The seven tiny kits were safely removed from the well by workers with the Animal Welfare League of Alexandria. 

What they're saying:

The Animal Welfare League said in their post that the incident proved that "when one sibling makes a questionable life choice … the rest will absolutely follow.  

 "If all your friends jumped off a bridge, would you do it too?" the post went on to say. "Apparently, yes. Yes, they would." 

They say the mother fox was close by, "patiently supervising the whole adventure."

After their rescue, she safely took the "little daredevils" to a better location once they were freed. 

Important reminder:

As the weather warms up and we head into Spring, the Animal Welfare League is issuing a warning that if you find wildlife babies, a mom is usually nearby. 

In most cases, it’s best to leave them be, but sometimes they need a little help. You can always call us at 703-746-4444 if you see an animal in distress or have a wildlife question.   

NewsAlexandriaHeartwarming NewsWild Nature