4 men accused in $100,000 copper theft investigation at Inova Alexandria site

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The Brief Four men face charges after police say they were caught stealing about $100,000 in copper pipes from an Inova Health System construction site in Alexandria. One suspect, a 22-year-old from Laurel, Maryland, allegedly told officers he met the group to steal copper pipes and sell them. All four men face multiple charges, including grand larceny, which carries up to 10 years in prison if convicted.



Four men are facing charges after police say they were caught stealing an estimated $100,000 worth of copper pipes from a construction site at an Inova Health System facility in Alexandria.

What we know:

According to court records, three men from Maryland and one man from Alexandria were arrested Monday night after officers responded to a trespassing call at the Inova Alexandria inpatient hospital and utilities plant off Duke Street.

Investigators say a chain-link gate surrounding the site had been cut, and officers later found the group on the second floor of the building tossing copper pipes down to a U-Haul parked below.

Police reported the suspects were wearing dark clothing and ski masks, along with reflective construction vests.

One of the suspects, a 22-year-old from Laurel, Maryland, allegedly told officers he met up with the others specifically to steal copper pipes and sell them.

All four men are charged with multiple offenses, including grand larceny, which carries a potential penalty of up to 10 years in prison if convicted, according to police. They are also charged with wearing a mask to conceal identity and additional property crimes.

What's next:

The group has since been released on bond and is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on May 20.