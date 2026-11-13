36 years for DC man convicted in deadly 2023 shooting over barbecue grill argument

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The Brief A D.C. man was sentenced to 36 years for a deadly shooting after a fight over a barbecue grill. The argument began after the defendant knocked over a grill belonging to the victim. After challenging the victim to fight, the defendant fired 22 rounds from a pistol.



A Washington, D.C., man was sentenced to 36 years in prison in connection with a deadly shooting that stemmed from an argument over a barbecue grill, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District.

What we know:

Irv Duff, 36, was convicted of second-degree murder, assault and firearm offenses after 26-year-old Darnell Gibson was shot to death in August 2023, court officials said. Duff was also ordered to serve five years of supervised release.

On Aug. 1, 2023, Duff got into an argument with his girlfriend in the stairwell of her walk-up apartment, during which, he threw a grill that belonged to Gibson, court evidence shows.

Gibson exited his apartment, and started arguing with Duff about knocking over the grill. Duff's girlfriend went into her apartment as the argument continued.

Court documents show Duff challenged Gibson to come outside and fight, and Gibson agreed. Duff then went into his car and called his girlfriend, warning her there was going to be a shootout.

Gibson went outside along with Duff's girlfriend. After insulting one another, Duff pulled out a pistol and fired 22 rounds toward his girlfriend and Gibson, according to court documents.

As Gibson tried to run away, he was hit with three gunshots to his torso from behind, killing him.

Duff fled the scene in his car. He was arrested on Dec. 8, 2023, and has been in custody since.