The Brief Antisemitic graffiti was found spray‑painted on a school building. Three suspects were captured on security cameras leaving the school. Authorities released descriptions and asked for information.



Authorities are asking for the public’s help identifying three suspects after antisemitic graffiti was found spray‑painted on a school building in Montgomery County.

Police say the graffiti was spray‑painted on a wall and on the side of the roof at Greenwood Elementary School on Gold Mine Road. Investigators say three suspects were captured on security cameras and were seen leaving the school.

3 suspects sought after antisemitic graffiti found on school building in Montgomery County (Montgomery County Police)

The suspects are described as:

White male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and shoes.

Unknown race male with black curly hair, wearing a bandana face mask, a black hooded sweatshirt, blue shorts and shoes.

White male with reddish medium‑length hair to his neckline, a small red goatee, and wearing a gray hat, a black T‑shirt, black shorts and shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to visit Crime Solvers of Montgomery County at crimesolversmcmd.org and click the "p3tips.com" link, or call 1‑866‑411‑8477.