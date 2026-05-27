2 year old girl dies from injuries after May crash in Fairfax County

The Brief A 2‑year‑old girl died May 21 from injuries suffered in the May 17 crash. The driver and front passenger were pronounced dead after the vehicle struck a concrete barrier. An 8‑year‑old boy remains hospitalized with non‑life‑threatening injuries.



A 2‑year‑old girl has died from injuries suffered in a crash earlier this month in Fairfax County.

What we know:

Police say the child was a passenger in a vehicle that crashed May 17 on Chain Bridge Road over I‑66 in the Oakton area. Detectives say the driver, Xiomara Herrera, 30, of Falls Church, was traveling eastbound on the I‑66 Express Lanes when she took the exit ramp to Chain Bridge Road, continued through the intersection, crossed the raised median and struck a concrete barrier.

Herrera was pronounced dead at the scene. The front passenger, Alejandro Rodriguez Castillo, 27, of Sterling, was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

The 2‑year‑old girl and an 8‑year‑old boy were both transported to nearby hospitals. Authorities say the girl died May 21 from injuries sustained in the crash. The boy remains hospitalized with non‑life‑threatening injuries.

Detectives ask anyone with information to contact the Crash Reconstruction Unit at 703‑280‑0543.