2 dead in Montgomery County after double shooting in White Oak

Authorities say two men are dead after a double shooting in the White Oak area of Montgomery County.

Officers say the incident happened around 11:47 p.m. Wednesday night in 1500 block of November Circle.

Officials say both men were taken to the hospital where they later died from their injuries.

The shootings are still under investigation at this time. Anyone with information can contact police at 301-279-8000.