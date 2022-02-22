17-year-old Charles County student charged after loaded 'ghost gun' found in bag

A 17-year-old Charles County student faces multiple charges after school officials recovered a loaded "ghost gun" from his bag on Tuesday.

A school administrator at Robert D. Stethem Educational Center observed a male student on Tuesday around 12:30 p.m. with what appeared to be the outline of a gun inside a book bag that was strapped across his chest.

Upon further investigation, staff and a school resource officer recovered a loaded semi-automatic firearm and a pocket knife from the student’s bag.

The gun is a polymer "ghost gun" meaning it does not have a serial number.

The student was charged as an adult with possession of a loaded firearm on school property, possession of a firearm by a minor and other related charges. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this case should contact Officer Virts at 301-932-2222. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous, but provide information about threats or criminal activity at schools may contact the confidential tip line at CCPS at 301-302-8305 or Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.