15-year-old hospitalized after stabbing in DC
WASHINGTON - A 15‑year‑old boy was hospitalized after being stabbed Tuesday morning in the District.
The stabbing was reported around 8:17 a.m. in the 1500 block of Harry Thomas Way NE. Police arrived to find the teen suffering from stab wounds and took him to a nearby hospital.
Investigators believe the suspect is a Black juvenile male, about 6 feet tall, wearing a black mask.
Anyone with information is asked to call 202‑727‑9099 or text 50411.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Metropolitan Police Department.