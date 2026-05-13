15-year-old hospitalized after stabbing in DC

The Brief 15‑year‑old boy was hospitalized after being stabbed Tuesday morning. Police found the teen with stab wounds on Harry Thomas Way NE. Investigators believe the suspect is a Black juvenile male wearing a black mask.



A 15‑year‑old boy was hospitalized after being stabbed Tuesday morning in the District.

The stabbing was reported around 8:17 a.m. in the 1500 block of Harry Thomas Way NE. Police arrived to find the teen suffering from stab wounds and took him to a nearby hospital.

Investigators believe the suspect is a Black juvenile male, about 6 feet tall, wearing a black mask.

Anyone with information is asked to call 202‑727‑9099 or text 50411.