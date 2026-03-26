13 year old charged in stabbing near Rockville Safeway; search for second suspect continues: police

A 13‑year‑old boy is in custody after a stabbing near a Safeway in Rockville, and police say they are searching for a second suspect believed to be involved.

What we know:

The stabbing was reported around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Redland Boulevard. Officers arrived to find a young boy suffering from a non‑life‑threatening stab wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital.

The 13‑year‑old suspect faces charges including attempted murder, first‑ and second‑degree assault, and weapon‑related offenses.

Police say a second juvenile suspect remains at large. Investigators have identified him and are working to locate him following an overnight search.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Rockville City Police Department detectives at 240‑314‑8900.

The investigation is ongoing.

Image 1 of 8 ▼ 13 year old charged in Rockville Safeway stabbing; search for second suspect continues: police