1 dead, multiple injured after weekend gun violence across DC, police say

The Brief A violent weekend across the District left one person dead and multiple others injured. Police responded to several separate shootings across the city throughout the weekend. Anyone with information regarding any of these incidents is asked to call police.



A violent weekend across the District left one person dead and multiple others injured as police responded to several separate shooting incidents across the city.

The violence began Saturday just before 11 p.m. in the 1600 block of 28th Street in the southeast, where officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Investigators are searching for a silver or gray vehicle seen in connection with the shooting.

A National Guard member and a suspect were shot late Sunday night around 11:10 p.m. as Guard members attempted to break up a fight in southeast Washington, according to authorities. Police said the incident occurred directly in front of a D.C. Fire and EMS station on 8th Street. FOX 5’s Melanie Alnwick reports that police expect both the suspect and the injured Guard member to survive.

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Two separate late-night shootings near Howard University left four people hospitalized during the university's homecoming weekend. The first occurred just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of V Street in the northwest, where police found evidence of gunfire but no victim on scene. A juvenile male suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound would walk into an area hospital shortly after, police say.

Less than a half-hour later, officers responded to a second shooting in the 900 block of Florida Avenue in the northwest, near a Whole Foods and the U Street corridor. Three victims, two young males and one adult male, were found with gunshot wounds and transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said a fourth person at the scene was uninjured.

On Sunday just before 3 a.m., officers responded to the 1700 block of Connecticut Avenue in the northwest, where a man was found suffering from gunshot wounds and taken to an area hospital.

Later Sunday morning, around 5:45 a.m., officers were notified that a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound walked into a hospital seeking treatment. Investigators determined that shooting occurred in the 2500 block of Stanton Road in the southeast.

Anyone with information regarding any of these incidents is asked to call police at 202-727-9099 or text 50411.