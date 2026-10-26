A chilly Monday morning with isolated patchy fog will give way to sunny skies and mild temperatures near 71 degrees across the Washington, D.C. region,

Grab the jacket! Chilly morning temperatures will start in the 30s and 40s across the region. Isolated patches of dense fog across parts of the area could also impact the early morning commute.

DC weather: Sunny, mild afternoon near 70 degrees follows chilly Monday start

The Brief A chilly Monday morning will give way to sunny skies and mild temperatures near 71 degrees. Dry conditions and warm temperatures are expected to continue through the end of the week. High pressure will weaken, bringing the next chance of rain showers late Sunday into Monday.



High pressure dominating the region will keep skies dry and daytime highs seasonal, reaching on Monday afternoon. Mild, sunny weather is also expected for Tuesday.

Dry conditions and warm temperatures are expected to continue across the region through the end of the week ahead of an approaching cold front. Daytime highs could approach the upper 70s by Friday. Saturday's Halloween trick-or-treating forecast also looks dry and comfortable.

High pressure will weaken toward the end of the weekend, bringing the next chance of rain showers late Sunday into Monday.

DC weather: Sunny, mild afternoon near 70 degrees follows chilly Monday start