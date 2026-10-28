The Brief Cooler temperatures and clouds move across the DC region Wednesday with highs in the 60s. Sunshine and 70s return Thursday and Friday. Dry conditions continue for the Halloween weekend with temperatures dropping into the upper 50s.



Cooler temperatures and cloudier conditions across the Washington, D.C. region Wednesday with afternoon highs in the 60s ahead of a late-week warmup and a mild Halloween weekend.

After weeks of pleasant October conditions, increased clouds and slightly lower temperatures move into the area, though it remains dry. Morning temperatures started in the 40s and 50s with some isolated patchy fog, which brought reduced visibility in select locations.

The midweek cool-down will be quick, with sunshine returning Thursday along with highs in the mid-70s. Temperatures are expected to climb further Friday into the mid-to-upper 70s, bringing unseasonably warm conditions for late October before another cooling trend arrives for the weekend.

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The Halloween weekend will bring back the clouds along with dry, seasonable conditions. Trick-or-treaters can expect temperatures dropping from the 60s into the upper 50s on Saturday night. A wetter weather pattern is expected to arrive by the middle of next week with several chances for rain showers. And remember - clocks will "fall back" one hour on Sunday as standard time returns.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ DC weather: Cooler Wednesday ahead of late-week warmup, dry Halloween