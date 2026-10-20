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Wizards' first-round pick AJ Dybantsa to miss season opener

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FOX 5 DC
Washington Wizards
Published October 20, 2026 2:25 PM EDT
Published October 20, 2026 2:25 PM EDT
AJ Dybantsa, Wizards' No. 1 overall pick, arrives in DC
AJ Dybantsa, Wizards' No. 1 overall pick, arrives in DC

AJ Dybantsa, Wizards' No. 1 overall pick, arrives in DC

The Washington Wizards selected BYU's AJ Dybantsa with the No. 1 overall pick in Wednesday's NBA Draft. On Thursday, the team welcomed its newest player to the District.

The Brief

    • Washington Wizards rookie AJ Dybantsa will miss the team's 2026 season opener.
    • Dybantsa is reportedly day-to-day with an ankle injury. 
    • The Wizards tip off their 2026-2027 season on Wednesday, Oct. 21 at home against the Milwaukee Bucks.

WASHINGTON - Washington will have to wait a little longer to see the debut of their rookie star. Forward AJ Dybantsa will miss the team's season opener, coach Brian Keefe announced.

AJ Dybantsa out for season opener

What we know:

Dybantsa is still on the Wizards' opening day roster, but, Keefe announced Tuesday that the forward is currently day-to-day, nursing an ankle injury. 

The backstory:

The announcement puts a little bit of a damper on the season tip-off. Excitement is high for the Wizards this season, after the team took Dybantsa with the No. 1 overall pick in June's NBA Draft. It was the first time the team had the first overall pick since John Wall in 2010.

Dybantsa led the nation in scoring in his one season at BYU.

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Washington Wizards select AJ Dybantsa with the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft
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Washington Wizards select AJ Dybantsa with the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft

The Washington Wizards selected forward AJ Dybantsa, who led the nation in scoring in his one season at BYU, with the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft on Tuesday night.

When could AJ Dybantsa debut?

What we don't know:

Keefe did not announce any specifics of Dybantsa's ankle injury. It's not clear when he could hit the court.

Wizards start 2026-2027 NBA season

What's next:

The Wizards will start their season at home against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, Oct. 21.

The Source: Information in this story is from a report from Washington Wizards coach Brian Keefe, the National Basketball Association's 2026-2027 schedule, and previous FOX 5 DC reports. 

Washington Wizards