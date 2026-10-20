Wizards' first-round pick AJ Dybantsa to miss season opener

The Brief Washington Wizards rookie AJ Dybantsa will miss the team's 2026 season opener. Dybantsa is reportedly day-to-day with an ankle injury. The Wizards tip off their 2026-2027 season on Wednesday, Oct. 21 at home against the Milwaukee Bucks.



Washington will have to wait a little longer to see the debut of their rookie star. Forward AJ Dybantsa will miss the team's season opener, coach Brian Keefe announced.

AJ Dybantsa out for season opener

What we know:

Dybantsa is still on the Wizards' opening day roster, but, Keefe announced Tuesday that the forward is currently day-to-day, nursing an ankle injury.

The backstory:

The announcement puts a little bit of a damper on the season tip-off. Excitement is high for the Wizards this season, after the team took Dybantsa with the No. 1 overall pick in June's NBA Draft. It was the first time the team had the first overall pick since John Wall in 2010.

Dybantsa led the nation in scoring in his one season at BYU.

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When could AJ Dybantsa debut?

What we don't know:

Keefe did not announce any specifics of Dybantsa's ankle injury. It's not clear when he could hit the court.

Wizards start 2026-2027 NBA season

What's next:

The Wizards will start their season at home against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, Oct. 21.