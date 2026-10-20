Wizards' first-round pick AJ Dybantsa to miss season opener
WASHINGTON - Washington will have to wait a little longer to see the debut of their rookie star. Forward AJ Dybantsa will miss the team's season opener, coach Brian Keefe announced.
AJ Dybantsa out for season opener
What we know:
Dybantsa is still on the Wizards' opening day roster, but, Keefe announced Tuesday that the forward is currently day-to-day, nursing an ankle injury.
The backstory:
The announcement puts a little bit of a damper on the season tip-off. Excitement is high for the Wizards this season, after the team took Dybantsa with the No. 1 overall pick in June's NBA Draft. It was the first time the team had the first overall pick since John Wall in 2010.
Dybantsa led the nation in scoring in his one season at BYU.
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When could AJ Dybantsa debut?
What we don't know:
Keefe did not announce any specifics of Dybantsa's ankle injury. It's not clear when he could hit the court.
Wizards start 2026-2027 NBA season
What's next:
The Wizards will start their season at home against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, Oct. 21.
The Source: Information in this story is from a report from Washington Wizards coach Brian Keefe, the National Basketball Association's 2026-2027 schedule, and previous FOX 5 DC reports.