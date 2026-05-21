Woman finds racial slur written on receipt from Fairfax restaurant; waiter fired

The Brief A waiter at a Fairfax restaurant was fired after allegedly writing a racial slur on a customer's receipt. The incident happened at the Crazy Crab restaurant. The victim said she was celebrating her anniversary with her partner. The restaurant manager has apologized.



A waiter at a Fairfax restaurant has been fired after a racial slur was discovered written on the button of a customer's receipt.

Racial slur on receipt

What we know:

FOX 5 exclusively spoke with the manager of the Crazy Crab restaurant and the woman who received the receipt.

The customer said she went to the restaurant over the weekend to celebrate her anniversary with her partner. She says the waiter was not attentive, but then matters took a turn for the worse when the check came — the N-word typed at the bottom of the receipt.

The customer told FOX 5 that the waiter and restaurant management were initially dismissive when she brought it to their attention.

‘Shocked and in disbelief’

What we know:

Speaking anonymously to FOX 5, she said she was "shocked and in disbelief. I really could not process what was happening in that heat of the moment. It was just shock and upsetting. I'm very angry with the situation overall."

FOX 5 obtained a picture of the receipt appearing to show the N-word written at the bottom.

FOX 5 also spoke with the victim's best friends, who posted the receipt on social media, ultimately leading to a viral response.

"I've been to this Crazy Crab multiple times. I've recommended this place to my friends. I've taken my mom. It's disappointing," said Soncerae Long.

"I don't want to give my money to someone that's going to treat us like that," said Hunter Hughes.

The other side:

Crazy Crab manager Rez Choudhury apologized to the customer and the community on Thursday.

Choudhury told FOX 5 that the waiter accused of writing the N-word on the receipt was reportedly new to the county and the company. But, Choudhury said that that's "no excuse."

"We are deeply, deeply sorry. We are deeply apologetic about this whole incident. We have no words to express how remorseful we are," said Choudhury.

Big picture view:

The couple who received the receipt were Vietnamese and Asian. The waiter was Asian. The couple told FOX 5 that they are frustrated it took this long for Crazy Crab to terminate the waiter, saying they believe he was only fired due to the online pushback.