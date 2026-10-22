Wise High vigil shooting: Jamal Speaks arrested in 2024 incident

The Brief A 26-year-old man, Jamal Speaks, has been arrested in connection with a July 2024 shooting outside Wise High School that left Shahid Omar Jr. dead and a woman injured. Speaks faces charges including first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, illegal possession of a firearm by a felon and discharging a firearm into a crowd. The shooting occurred during a vigil honoring three former football players killed in a car crash, and police say the homicide investigation remains open.



A 26-year-old man is being held without bond in Prince George’s County following charges tied to a July 2024 shooting outside Dr. Henry A. Wise Jr. High School that left one man dead and a woman injured.

Jamal Speaks faces charges including first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, illegal possession of a firearm by a felon and discharging a firearm into a crowd, according to police. Authorities noted that Speaks has not been charged with murder, and the homicide investigation remains open.

Wise High vigil shooting details

The backstory:

The incident occurred on July 12, 2024, in the school's front parking lot following a memorial gathering for three former Wise High School football players killed in a car crash, according to previous FOX 5 DC reporting. Police stated two handguns were used during the shooting, which resulted in the death of 24-year-old Shahid Omar Jr. and injured an adult female.

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According to court records, investigators linked Speaks to the scene using witness statements and mobile device tracking data. Documents indicate a witness reported Speaks fired a handgun into the air after being confronted by individuals in the crowd.

Speaking after the court proceedings, Omar’s parents expressed relief that an arrest was made while acknowledging the ongoing search for complete answers.

What you can do:

Authorities continue to urge anyone with additional information regarding the shooting to contact Prince George's County homicide detectives.