DOJ reaffirms plans to retry DC Council member Trayon White after bribery mistrial

The Brief Federal prosecutors announced plans to retry D.C. Council member Trayon White Sr. after a jury deadlocked last month in his federal bribery trial. U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro cited undercover video evidence of cash handoffs as grounds to move forward with a second trial. White, who won back his Ward 8 council seat after an initial expulsion, has asked a federal judge to dismiss the indictment.



The Department of Justice (DOJ) says it is planning to retry D.C. Council member Trayon White Sr. after his federal bribery case was declared a mistrial last month.

What they're saying:

U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro shared a new statement on her intentions on Thursday.

"We have video showing envelopes full of cash being handed to a D.C. Councilmember as part of a $156,000 bribe. The evidence, not baseless accusations about race or motive, will determine this case," her statement reads. "Our responsibility is to follow the facts and pursue justice, not back down in the face of political pressure or personal attacks. We will retry this case and take every corruption case to verdict."

Pirro said she had plans to retry the case last month after the case was declared a mistrial.

The backstory:

White was arrested in 2024 after he was accused of accepting over $150,000 in bribes to pressure D.C. employees to extend government contracts for violence intervention service.

Authorities said they had secretly recorded conversations between White and an FBI informant who gave White $35,000 in cash over the course of four occasions.

Following his arrest, White was ousted from office in a unanimous vote by his fellow D.C. Council members. However, White reclaimed his Ward 8 seat after winning a special election last year to fill the vacancy created by his dismissal.

A federal judge declared White's case a mistrial after the jury informed the court they were hopelessly deadlocked. White said the jury was split 9 to 3 in favor of acquitting him before the mistrial was declared.

Trayon White trial: Mistrial declared in federal bribery case; Pirro says they will retry

Earlier this month, White's legal team filed a motion requesting that the judge dismiss the case as a result of the mistrial.