Suspects wanted for string of business burglaries in Bowie

The Brief Suspects are wanted in a string of business burglaries in Bowie. Police said the suspects broke into multiple establishments, including a Texas Roadhouse restaurant. The burglaries took place along the 6900 block of Laurel Bowie Road and the 6000 block of Highbridge Road.



Prince George’s County and Bowie police are asking for the community’s help to identify burglary suspects accused of targeting multiple local businesses during an early morning crime spree on Wednesday, Oct. 21.

What we know:

Police shared surveillance photos of the suspects wearing dark clothes and masks. According to detectives, the burglaries took place between 3:30 a.m. and 4 a.m. along the 6900 block of Laurel Bowie Road and the 6000 block of Highbridge Road.

A local Texas Roadhouse restaurant was among the establishments targeted. The suspects shattered the glass front door and later fled the area in a white Kia SUV, police said.

Community members expressed concern about the impact on local businesses.

"These are small businesses and we thrive off of a small [business]... We don't have that many restaurants," a neighbor told FOX 5’s Shomari Stone. "So if the restaurant owners or the business feels unsafe to be here, then there is potential for them to leave, and then what do we have? Like, we won't have anything else."

Investigators are urging anyone with information regarding the break-ins or the identity of the suspects to contact the Bowie Police Department.