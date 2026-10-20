Suspects shatter glass doors at 9 Fairfax County restaurants in months-long burglary string

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The Brief Fairfax County detectives are investigating a string of nine overnight restaurant break-ins and attempted burglaries that began in mid-July. In each incident, suspects used rocks or cinderblocks to shatter front glass doors, stealing cash drawers and safes before driving away. Targeted eateries span Springfield, Lincolnia, Lorton, Groveton, Seven Corners and Baileys Crossroads.



Detectives are asking for the public's help to identify suspects connected to a widespread series of overnight restaurant burglaries across Fairfax County.

How the break-ins happened

The backstory:

The pattern began on July 13 at Taco Bamba on Backlick Road in Springfield, where opening employees arrived shortly after 8 a.m. to discover a shattered front door and a missing cash register.

Since that initial break-in, detectives have tracked multiple similar crimes targeting local eateries. Surveillance footage reviewed by investigators shows suspects using heavy rocks or cinderblocks to smash through front glass doors to get inside. Once past the shattered entryways, the thieves quickly grab cash drawers and safes before driving away in a vehicle.

Businesses targeted

Timeline:

Between July and October, nine restaurants were either burglarized or targeted in attempted break-ins across several communities:

July 13 : Taco Bamba on Backlick Road in Springfield

Aug. 29 : Chipotle (attempted) on Little River Turnpike in Lincolnia

Aug. 29 : Quickway on Little River Turnpike in Lincolnia

Aug. 29 : America’s Best Wings on Little River Turnpike in Lincolnia

Sept. 8 : America’s Best Wings on Richmond Highway in Lorton

Sept. 8 : America’s Best Wings on Richmond Highway in Groveton

Sept. 9 : Flame Japanese Hibachi on Seven Corners Center in Seven Corners

Sept. 9 : KPOT Korean BBQ on Seven Corners Center in Seven Corners

Oct. 8: Hook & Reel Cajun Seafood & Bar on South Jefferson Street in Baileys Crossroads

What's next:

The Fairfax County Police Department released surveillance images of the suspects and is asking community members and nearby business owners to review any security footage they may have.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 703-256-8035. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Solvers of Fairfax County by calling 866-411-8477 or using the P3Tips mobile app.