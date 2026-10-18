Suspect sought after deadly triple shooting in Northwest DC
WASHINGTON, D.C. - A shooting in Northwest D.C. left one person dead, and two others injured early Sunday morning.
What we know:
Officers responded to the 1200 block of Connecticut Avenue for reports of a shooting around 3 a.m.
They arrived to find two men and one woman suffering from gunshot wounds.
One man was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman and second man were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
What we don't know:
The identity of the victim has yet to be released, and a motive is still unknown.
What's next:
No arrests have been made. Police are currently looking for a male suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact them.
The Source: Information form this article was provided by the Metropolitan Police Department.