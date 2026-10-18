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Suspect sought after deadly triple shooting in Northwest DC

By
FOX 5 DC
Washington, D.C.
Published October 18, 2026 1:14 PM EDT
Published October 18, 2026 1:14 PM EDT
article

DC Police Lights

The Brief

    • A man was killed in a triple shooting in Northwest D.C. early Sunday morning.
    • Two other victims, a man and woman, were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
    • No arrests have been made.

WASHINGTON, D.C. - A shooting in Northwest D.C. left one person dead, and two others injured early Sunday morning.

What we know:

Officers responded to the 1200 block of Connecticut Avenue for reports of a shooting around 3 a.m.

They arrived to find two men and one woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman and second man were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

What we don't know:

The identity of the victim has yet to be released, and a motive is still unknown.

What's next:

 No arrests have been made. Police are currently looking for a male suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact them.

The Source: Information form this article was provided by the Metropolitan Police Department.

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