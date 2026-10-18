Suspect sought after deadly triple shooting in Northwest DC

article

The Brief A man was killed in a triple shooting in Northwest D.C. early Sunday morning. Two other victims, a man and woman, were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. No arrests have been made.



A shooting in Northwest D.C. left one person dead, and two others injured early Sunday morning.

What we know:

Officers responded to the 1200 block of Connecticut Avenue for reports of a shooting around 3 a.m.

They arrived to find two men and one woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman and second man were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

What we don't know:

The identity of the victim has yet to be released, and a motive is still unknown.

What's next:

No arrests have been made. Police are currently looking for a male suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact them.