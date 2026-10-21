Stolen instruments leave 90s rock band Sponge borrowing gear on tour

The Brief Sponge had six instruments stolen from their trailer outside a College Park hotel early Wednesday. The stolen items included four guitars and two basses, several of which were rare Reverend guitars from the 1990s. With help from Candlebox and other touring musicians, Sponge is borrowing instruments to continue its tour, starting Wednesday night in Buffalo.



Musicians from the 90s rock band Sponge are pleading for help after half a dozen irreplaceable instruments were reportedly stolen from their trailer outside a College Park hotel early Wednesday morning.

The theft occurred while band members slept at the Holiday Inn Express following a performance at the Fillmore in Silver Spring, according to police. Thieves made off with four guitars and two basses, including several distinctive Reverend guitars dating back to the 1990s.

The incident is currently under investigation by the Prince George's County Police Department.

What they're saying:

Lead singer Vinnie Dombroski emphasized that the band operates on a tight budget without a road crew, making the loss of their primary tools of trade a devastating financial and professional hit.

In response, the band said they are reaching out to local pawn shops and Guitar Center locations across the region in hopes of identifying the stolen gear if anyone attempts to resell it.

What's next:

The show will continue as scheduled through the end of their tour on Halloween.

Sponge added that they are utilizing borrowed instruments supplied by fellow touring musicians, including members of the band Candlebox, to complete their upcoming dates, starting with Wednesday night's show in Buffalo.