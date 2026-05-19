Public hearing set for controversial Virginia transmission line

The Brief Culpeper County residents are expected to speak out against the proposed Valley Link transmission project at a supervisors meeting Tuesday night. The project would build a 765-kilovolt power line stretching about 115 miles across rural Virginia. Opponents say the project could damage farmland, scenic areas, and local communities.



Residents in Culpeper County are expected to pack a county supervisors meeting Tuesday night over a proposed high-voltage transmission project that would span more than 100 miles across rural Virginia.

What we know:

The proposed Valley Link project would create a 765-kilovolt transmission line stretching roughly 115 miles from Campbell County to Culpeper County.

The project is backed by Dominion Energy and its partners.

Culpeper County’s Board of Supervisors scheduled the public hearing to examine concerns surrounding the proposal and hear from residents.

What they're saying:

Critics say the transmission line could impact scenic rural areas and farmland across central Virginia.

Some residents and farmers argue the project would disrupt communities and damage agricultural land.

Paul McDonald, who lives near the proposed Virginia transmision line, criticized the proposal.

"They are going to bulldoze about 2700 acres all the way from Orange County all the way up to Culpeper and put in this transmission line that’s the largest that’s ever been put into Virginia, 765 kilo volts, and the power is not planned for any of our counties," McDonald said.

What's next:

Residents are expected to voice support and opposition during Tuesday night’s Board of Supervisors meeting as county leaders review the proposal.