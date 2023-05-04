Police locate missing 3-year-old girl in Stafford County

A three-year-old who went missing Thursday afternoon in Stafford County has been found and transported to a hospital, according to police.

"Please keep her in your prayers. Thank you to everyone that assisted us with this search operation," said the Stafford County Sheriff on Facebook after the girl was found.

The Stafford County Sheriff posted online Thursday afternoon that Munawar Hadi was missing and had last seen wearing a pink top and bottoms, and urged people in the neighborhood to be on the lookout.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Photo via Stafford County Sheriff's office

There was a large police prepense in the area of Rappahannock Landing and Olde Forge Thursday, including K-9 and drone.