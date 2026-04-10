Olney man arrested in road rage shooting on Georgia Avenue in Montgomery County

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The Brief Police say an Olney man fired a gun during a road rage incident in Montgomery County. The bullet struck the victim’s truck, but no injuries were reported. The suspect was later arrested and is being held without bond.



An Olney man is in custody after police say he fired a shot at another driver during a road rage incident in Montgomery County.

What we know:

Detectives with the Montgomery County Department of Police arrested 65-year-old Alfredo Belbusti of Olney in connection with a shooting reported April 7.

Officers responded around 10:02 a.m. to the 3800 block of International Drive for a reported shooting.

Investigators said the victim was driving a pickup truck southbound on Georgia Avenue near the Intercounty Connector (ICC/MD 200) when he changed lanes to pass two vehicles before returning to his lane.

Police say Belbusti, who was driving a black Mitsubishi Outlander behind the victim, then changed lanes, pulled alongside the truck and fired a shot.

The bullet struck the rear passenger-side panel of the victim’s truck.

Authorities said the victim followed the suspect to the 3700 block of Rossmoor Boulevard before calling 911 and providing a description. The victim later drove to International Drive to meet responding officers.

Detectives identified Belbusti’s home in Olney and took him into custody. A search warrant was executed at his home and vehicle, where police say items of evidentiary value were recovered.

What we don't know:

Police have not said what led up to the road rage incident.

It’s unclear if the suspect and victim had any prior interaction before the shooting.

What's next:

Belbusti is charged with first-degree assault, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and related charges.

He is being held without bond as the case moves forward.