Olney man arrested in road rage shooting on Georgia Avenue in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - An Olney man is in custody after police say he fired a shot at another driver during a road rage incident in Montgomery County.
What we know:
Detectives with the Montgomery County Department of Police arrested 65-year-old Alfredo Belbusti of Olney in connection with a shooting reported April 7.
Officers responded around 10:02 a.m. to the 3800 block of International Drive for a reported shooting.
Investigators said the victim was driving a pickup truck southbound on Georgia Avenue near the Intercounty Connector (ICC/MD 200) when he changed lanes to pass two vehicles before returning to his lane.
Police say Belbusti, who was driving a black Mitsubishi Outlander behind the victim, then changed lanes, pulled alongside the truck and fired a shot.
The bullet struck the rear passenger-side panel of the victim’s truck.
Authorities said the victim followed the suspect to the 3700 block of Rossmoor Boulevard before calling 911 and providing a description. The victim later drove to International Drive to meet responding officers.
Detectives identified Belbusti’s home in Olney and took him into custody. A search warrant was executed at his home and vehicle, where police say items of evidentiary value were recovered.
What we don't know:
Police have not said what led up to the road rage incident.
It’s unclear if the suspect and victim had any prior interaction before the shooting.
What's next:
Belbusti is charged with first-degree assault, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and related charges.
He is being held without bond as the case moves forward.
The Source: This article was written using information from the Montgomery County Department of Police.