The Brief A powerful nor'easter off the North Carolina coast is driving dangerous surf and coastal flooding into the Mid-Atlantic. Water levels in Ocean City, Maryland, and the Chesapeake Bay are expected to rise more than two feet above normal during high tide. Coastal flood alerts are currently active across coastal Virginia as the system, which could take on tropical characteristics, churns offshore.



A powerful nor’easter spinning off the North Carolina coast is expected to bring days of gusty winds, dangerous surf and coastal flooding to the Mid-Atlantic coastline through Thursday, according to FOX Weather.

What to Expect:

The National Hurricane Center has tagged the storm as Invest 93L, indicating the system has the potential to take on subtropical or tropical characteristics.

Regardless of tropical development, the storm is driving destructive waves and moderate coastal flooding into the region. The Delmarva coasts and New Jersey beaches can expect days of coastal high tide flooding, gusty winds and beach erosion.

The primary concern is prolonged periods of wind gusts over 40 mph fueling the rough surf. The highest waves and greatest coastal flooding risks are expected during afternoon and evening high tides, which generally occur between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

What's next:

According to the FOX Forecast Center, the worst impacts of the storm are expected to last through late Wednesday evening and into Thursday. The system is forecast to remain offshore and should begin pulling away from the coast by the end of the week.

The storm is hitting North Carolina's Outer Banks the hardest. A mandatory evacuation is in effect for Hatteras Island due to significant ocean overwash, and portions of Highway 12 are closed. In Maryland, water levels in Ocean City and the Chesapeake Bay are expected to rise more than two feet above normal.