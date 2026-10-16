'No Kings' protests: Map of demonstrations in DC, Maryland, Virginia

The Brief Hundreds of "No Kings" protests are planned to be held across the United States on Saturday, Oct. 17. Many demonstrations are scheduled across Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Organizers say the focus of the protests will be protecting elections.



Protestors will take to the streets across the DMV and the country on Saturday, Oct. 17, for a "No Kings" demonstration. This weekend's event is the latest in a nationwide protest movement opposing the Trump administration's policies that began in 2025.

'No Kings' Protest on Oct. 17

Local perspective: Here are some of the demonstrations planned in Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia on Saturday, Oct. 17:

'No Kings' Protest Near Me

Here are just some of the events taking place in the DMV this weekend:

To find a demonstration near you, click here.

What is 'No Kings'?:

The "No Kings" movement was orchestrated by the 50501 Movement, a national movement claiming to stand for democracy and against what organizers call the authoritarian actions of the Trump administration.

Demonstrators march down the National Mall during the No Kings protest in Washington, Saturday, March 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Allison Robbert)

"The president thinks his rule is absolute," the No Kings website reads. "But in America, we don’t have kings — and we won’t back down against chaos, corruption, and cruelty."