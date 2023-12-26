Multiple vehicles struck, killed woman crossing street near Twinbrook Center

Authorities closed off parts of Veirs Mill Road after a woman was struck by at least two vehicles and killed Tuesday evening.

Officers from the Rockville City Police Department and the Montgomery County Police Department were sent to the 2100 block of Veirs Mill Road, near the Twinbrook Center, just before 7 p.m. after receiving a call reporting a collision.

A spokesperson for MCPD said the victim was pronounced dead by officials at the scene.

So far, investigators believe the woman was walking across the street near the shopping center when she was struck by at least two vehicles, and possibly a third.

Drivers of two of the cars involved stayed at the scene after the crash, police said.

Commuters traveling toward Veirs Mill Road between Atlantic Avenue and Meadow Hall Drive were advised to seek alternative routes.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.