Most popular baby names for DC, Maryland and Virginia revealed
WASHINGTON, D.C. - Liam and Olivia may hold the national crown, but which baby names conquered your state?
What we know:
The Social Security Administration has released its official baby name data, including a state-by-state breakdown of last year's most popular choices.
Both Noah and Emma rose to the top in D.C., while Liam remained No. 1 for boys names in Maryland and Virginia. As Ailany surged in popularity in Maryland, Charlotte remained the favorite for Virginia parents.
A look at the full top five lists reveals strong regional preferences for names like Theodore, Oliver, and Sophia, alongside unique local standouts like Lucy and Zoe in D.C.
Top 5 boys names for DC:
- Noah
- Theodore
- Henry
- Liam
- William
Top 5 girls names for DC:
- Emma
- Sophia
- Charlotte
- Lucy
- Zoe
Top 5 boys names for Maryland:
- Liam
- Noah
- Lucas
- Theodore
- Oliver
Top 5 girls names for Maryland:
- Ailany
- Charlotte
- Olivia
- Mia
- Sophia
Top 5 boys names for Virginia:
- Liam
- Noah
- Theodore
- Oliver
- Henry
Top 5 girls names for Virginia:
- Charlotte
- Emma
- Sophia
- Olivia
- Amelia
The backstory:
The SSA’s annual baby name list originated in 1998, born from the personal curiosity of actuary Michael W. Shackleford. Expecting a child and wanting to avoid overly common names like his own, Shackleford utilized the agency’s database of Social Security card applications to compile the nation's first comprehensive naming data, tracking trends all the way back to 1880.
Originally published as a formal research paper titled "Actuarial Note 139," the SSA continues the tradition by releasing updated lists every year just before Mother’s Day.
The Source: Information from this article was sourced from the Social Security Administration.