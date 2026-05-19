Most popular baby names for DC, Maryland and Virginia revealed

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The Brief The Social Security Administration has published its official state-by-state baby name data. While Liam and Olivia hold the national titles, local favorites vary. Noah and Emma secured the top rankings in Washington, D.C.



Liam and Olivia may hold the national crown, but which baby names conquered your state?

What we know:

The Social Security Administration has released its official baby name data, including a state-by-state breakdown of last year's most popular choices.

Both Noah and Emma rose to the top in D.C., while Liam remained No. 1 for boys names in Maryland and Virginia. As Ailany surged in popularity in Maryland, Charlotte remained the favorite for Virginia parents.

A look at the full top five lists reveals strong regional preferences for names like Theodore, Oliver, and Sophia, alongside unique local standouts like Lucy and Zoe in D.C.

Top 5 boys names for DC:

Noah Theodore Henry Liam William

Top 5 girls names for DC:

Emma Sophia Charlotte Lucy Zoe

Top 5 boys names for Maryland:

Liam Noah Lucas Theodore Oliver

Top 5 girls names for Maryland:

Ailany Charlotte Olivia Mia Sophia

Top 5 boys names for Virginia:

Liam Noah Theodore Oliver Henry

Top 5 girls names for Virginia:

Charlotte Emma Sophia Olivia Amelia

The backstory:

The SSA’s annual baby name list originated in 1998, born from the personal curiosity of actuary Michael W. Shackleford. Expecting a child and wanting to avoid overly common names like his own, Shackleford utilized the agency’s database of Social Security card applications to compile the nation's first comprehensive naming data, tracking trends all the way back to 1880.

Originally published as a formal research paper titled "Actuarial Note 139," the SSA continues the tradition by releasing updated lists every year just before Mother’s Day.