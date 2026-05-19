Montgomery County man charged with murdering mom arrested in North Carolina

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The Brief Ricardo Colato-Salamanca was arrested in North Carolina on May 18. He's accused of stabbing his mother, Glenda Patricia Salamanca Reyes, in their Burtonsville home. Police said Colato-Salamanca drove off in his mom's car as officers were arriving at the murder scene.



A Montgomery County man was arrested in North Carolina this week days after officers said he murdered his mother in their home and drove off in her car.

What we know:

U.S. Marshals arrested Ricardo Colato-Salamanca at a truck stop in Rowan County, North Carolina, on May 18. Colato-Salamanca has been charged with murdering his mom, Glenda Patricia Salamanca Reyes, in their Burtonsville home.

The backstory:

Salamanca Reyes was killed on May 16, in her apartment. Montgomery County officers were called out to the home for a welfare check just after 6 p.m. that night, when she didn't show up for work.

When officers got there, they found the 50-year-old woman had been stabbed to death. As police got to the scene, they realized that the woman's car was seen leaving the parking lot.

Montgomery County Police entered the vehicle into a felony database, and officials were able to track him to North Carolina.

What's next:

Colato-Salamanca is awaiting extradition to Maryland. His bond has been set at $5 million.