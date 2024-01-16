Missing woman last seen in Takoma Park, detectives ramp up search

Detectives in Montgomery County are asking for the public's help finding Emily Ann Riley, a Silver Spring native who's been missing for nearly a week.

Riley, 50, was last seen in a residential neighborhood in Takoma Park on Thursday, Jan. 11.

Photo via Montgomery County Police Department

She's described as 5 feet, 8 inches with shoulder-length brown hair and hazel eyes. She may be wearing her glasses.

Shiera Goff, the director of public information at the Montgomery County Police Department, said there is "nothing suspicious" about this case, but anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call the non-emergency line at (301) 279-8000.

