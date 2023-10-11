Have you seen Genesis Nicole Chavez Pernas?

The 14-year-old has been missing for over ten days and the Montgomery County Police Department is concerned for her safety.

Police believe Chavez Pernas was last seen on Sunday, Oct. 1 near the Hewitt Gardens Apartments in Aspen Hill.

Genesis Nicole Chavez Pernas, 14, of Aspen Hill, Md. Photo via Montgomery County Police Department

The missing teen is described as 4 feet 11 inches tall, 115 pounds. She has brown eyes and her hair is dyed red.

If you've seen her or have any information regarding her whereabouts, the Montgomery County Police Department is asking you to call their non-emergency line at (301) 279-8000.