Memorial Day weekend forecast: Isolated thunderstorm possible; risk of dangerous rip currents

The Brief Memorial Day weekend in the DC region is kicking off with dreary weather, including on-and-off moderate to heavy rain, gusty winds, and unseasonably cool highs. Sunday will bring drier periods and temperatures in the 70s. The forecast warns of rough surf and a risk of dangerous rip currents throughout the weekend.



The DC region is facing a chilly and wet start to the holiday weekend, though conditions are expected to slowly improve by Memorial Day.

What we know:

Gray skies, chilly temperatures, and on-and-off showers will dominate the start of the weekend, with a slight chance of an isolated thunderstorm. While we will see a couple of breaks during the day, expect rounds of moderate to heavy rainfall to return Saturday evening and tonight.

Sunday will offer an improvement over Saturday, but it won't be a washout-free day. You will still likely have to dodge scattered showers and perhaps a rumble of thunder, but it does not look nearly as wet as Saturday.

Monday is shaping up to be the best day of the long weekend. It will be the warmest day and is expected to remain more dry than wet throughout.

Cloud cover risks remain high, but you can expect occasional breaks in the clouds, allowing some welcome sunshine to peak through. Just like Sunday, you may still need to dodge a stray shower or storm, so don't put the rain gear entirely away.

By the numbers:

Saturday's highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s, rising to the upper 60s and lower 70s on Sunday and upper 70s by Monday.

Dig deeper:

If you are heading to the coast, be aware that rough surf is expected throughout the weekend. Officials are warning of a risk for dangerous rip currents.