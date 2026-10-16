Maryland orders 90-day review to strengthen college sexual assault policies

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The Brief The Maryland Higher Education Commission was directed to conduct a 90-day review of college and university sexual assault policies. The directive from Gov. Moore comes after outrage over the Cornell University rape scandal. The MHEC's recommendations should include ways to strengthen sexual misconduct policies and reporting frameworks.



An independent Maryland agency was directed to complete a 90-day review of sexual assault policies on college and university campuses. The directive comes in the wake of the Cornell University rape scandal.

What we know:

Maryland Governor Wes Moore called on the Maryland Higher Education Commission (MHEC) to make recommendations aimed at improving campus policies within 90 days.

"Deeply troubling accounts have emerged in recent days of how students outside of Maryland have bravely come forward to report sexual assault and have been failed by the institutions that are supposed to ensure their safety," the governor said in a statement.

The MHEC ensures that colleges and universities in the state submit and adopt a written policy on sexual assault. The agency is responsible for reviewing and making recommendations to improve the policies.

According to Gov. Moore, the MHEC's recommendations should include ways to strengthen sexual misconduct policies and reporting frameworks along with disciplinary standards.

"In Maryland, we will continue to identify opportunities to enhance the safety of our college campuses and to ensure accountability when these efforts fail," the governor said.

The agency was directed to work with the Attorney General's Office to complete the task.

Dig deeper:

The directive comes after outrage over how Cornell University handled a student's alleged 2024 gang rape in a fraternity house. The victim filed a lawsuit in September after she previously reported the incident to the university's campus police department and the local district attorney's office opted not to prosecute anyone.

A criminal investigation into the incident was reopened after public outrage. The governor of New York removed the district attorney from the case over public concerns about the lack of charges.