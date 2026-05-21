Maryland cheer academy owner charged with sexually abusing 9-year-old
STEVENSVILLE, Md. - Maryland police arrested an Annapolis man on Wednesday, who is accused of raping and sexually assaulting a young girl at the cheer academy he owns. Officials now say they're looking for more potential victims.
Cheer academy owner arrested
What we know:
Dustin Moss Burket, 52, has been charged with second-degree rape, abuse of a minor, fourth-degree sexual offense and second-degree assault.
Maryland State Police detectives said they first began investigating Burket in April. Officials said Burket, who owns the Eastern Shore Cheer Academy in Stevensville, sexually assaulted a 9-year-old girl at the academy multiple times between last summer and this spring.
What you can do:
Police say they are now looking for more potential victims, and asked anyone with information to contact investigators at 410-758-1101.
What's next:
Burket is being held at the Queen Anne's County Detention Center without bond.
The Source: Information in this story is from the Maryland State Police.