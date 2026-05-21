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Maryland cheer academy owner charged with sexually abusing 9-year-old

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Published  May 21, 2026 8:38 PM EDT
Maryland Crime
FOX 5 DC
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The Brief

    • Dustin Moss Burket is facing rape, sexual abuse and assault charges.
    • Burket is the owner and operator of Eastern Shore Cheer Academy in Stevensville.
    • Police say Burket sexually abused a 9-year-old girl at the academy last summer and this spring.

STEVENSVILLE, Md. - Maryland police arrested an Annapolis man on Wednesday, who is accused of raping and sexually assaulting a young girl at the cheer academy he owns. Officials now say they're looking for more potential victims.

Cheer academy owner arrested

What we know:

Dustin Moss Burket, 52, has been charged with second-degree rape, abuse of a minor, fourth-degree sexual offense and second-degree assault.

Maryland State Police detectives said they first began investigating Burket in April. Officials said Burket, who owns the Eastern Shore Cheer Academy in Stevensville, sexually assaulted a 9-year-old girl at the academy multiple times between last summer and this spring.

What you can do:

Police say they are now looking for more potential victims, and asked anyone with information to contact investigators at 410-758-1101.

What's next:

Burket is being held at the Queen Anne's County Detention Center without bond.

The Source: Information in this story is from the Maryland State Police.

Maryland Crime