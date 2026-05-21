Maryland cheer academy owner charged with sexually abusing 9-year-old

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The Brief Dustin Moss Burket is facing rape, sexual abuse and assault charges. Burket is the owner and operator of Eastern Shore Cheer Academy in Stevensville. Police say Burket sexually abused a 9-year-old girl at the academy last summer and this spring.



Maryland police arrested an Annapolis man on Wednesday, who is accused of raping and sexually assaulting a young girl at the cheer academy he owns. Officials now say they're looking for more potential victims.

Cheer academy owner arrested

What we know:

Dustin Moss Burket, 52, has been charged with second-degree rape, abuse of a minor, fourth-degree sexual offense and second-degree assault.

Maryland State Police detectives said they first began investigating Burket in April. Officials said Burket, who owns the Eastern Shore Cheer Academy in Stevensville, sexually assaulted a 9-year-old girl at the academy multiple times between last summer and this spring.

What you can do:

Police say they are now looking for more potential victims, and asked anyone with information to contact investigators at 410-758-1101.

What's next:

Burket is being held at the Queen Anne's County Detention Center without bond.