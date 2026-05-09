Driver killed after car hits pole, tree in Bethesda crash

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The Brief A man was killed in a crash overnight in Bethesda. Another person was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. The crash shut down part of Glenbrook Road.



A man was killed and another person was seriously injured in a crash overnight in Bethesda, according to officials.

What we know:

Montgomery County police say the crash happened around 12:05 a.m. in the 7100 block of Glenbrook Road.

Investigators say a 2022 white Toyota Venza was traveling on the road when, for reasons still under investigation, it left the roadway and struck a pole and then a tree.

The adult male driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

An adult passenger was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Location

The crash happened on Glenbrook Road between Audubon Road and Hampden Lane.

Authorities closed that stretch of road following the crash.

What's next:

The department’s Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating the crash.

Police say the identity of the driver will be released after next of kin are notified.