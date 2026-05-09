Driver killed after car hits pole, tree in Bethesda crash
MARYLAND - A man was killed and another person was seriously injured in a crash overnight in Bethesda, according to officials.
What we know:
Montgomery County police say the crash happened around 12:05 a.m. in the 7100 block of Glenbrook Road.
Investigators say a 2022 white Toyota Venza was traveling on the road when, for reasons still under investigation, it left the roadway and struck a pole and then a tree.
The adult male driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
An adult passenger was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
Location
The crash happened on Glenbrook Road between Audubon Road and Hampden Lane.
Authorities closed that stretch of road following the crash.
What's next:
The department’s Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating the crash.
Police say the identity of the driver will be released after next of kin are notified.
The Source: This article was written using information from Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service.