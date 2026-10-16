Man indicted for murder of 10-year-old boy in 1993 Maryland cold case

The Brief A man was indicted in connection with the death of a missing 10-year-old boy. The boy went missing from his Prince George's County home in May 1993 and was not seen again. A man who admitted to killing the boy while they were both being abused will likely not face charges as he was 13 at the time.



A 61-year-old man was indicted in connection with the death of a 10-year-old boy in a 1993 cold case, according to the Prince George's County State's Attorney's Office.

What we know:

Joseph Lynch, 61, was indicted on charges of murder, manslaughter, child abuse, accessory after the fact and sex offenses, court officials said.

The indictment comes nearly 30 years after 10-year-old George "Junior" Burdynksi disappeared from his Brentwood neighborhood. He left his home on his bike to see a friend on May 24, 1993, and was never seen again.

During the investigation, police discovered a local child sex ring in the neighborhood. Several adults were charged after the discovery, including Lynch. Though police were not able to connect Lynch to Junior’s disappearance at that time.

Junior's disappearance went unsolved until mid-September, when detectives said they learned about a new victim in the sex ring: a 46-year-old man. He told police that, at age 13, he and Junior were both abused by Lynch.

READ MORE | Man charged with murder of 10-year-old boy in 1993 Maryland cold case

The man told detectives that he killed Junior during a session of forced abuse by Lynch. He said Lynch disposed of Junior’s body. His body has not been found.

"Junior, I’m so sorry for what happened to you," Junior’s sister, Virginia, said. "I'm so sorry for what you had to go through. We’ve held on to hope for 33 years; this is not what we prayed for. This is incredibly devastating….our hearts are shattered…we love you, Junior."

Police said it’s unlikely that the man who admitted to killing Junior will face any charges, as he is believed to be a victim and was 13 at the time.