Man gets 25 years for deadly arson spree in Northeast DC

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The Brief A D.C. man was sentenced to 25 years for an arson spree that killed one man in 2020. Scott was convicted after setting two men on fire, killing one. Scott pleaded guilty to murder, assault, arson and felony destruction of property.



A Washington, D.C. man was sentenced to 25 years in prison after a May 2020 arson spree in Northeast that left one man dead, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for D.C.

D’Aundrey Scott, 32, was also ordered to serve five years of supervised release.

What we know:

Scott pleaded guilty in August to second degree murder, assault with a dangerous weapon, arson and felony destruction of property.

"D’Aundrey Scott deliberately set two men on fire in the middle of the night, killing Darryl Finney in an act of horrific violence," said U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro "His actions were cruel, calculated, and utterly unconscionable. Now, he will spend the next 25 years behind prison walls, answering for his crimes."

According to court documents, the string of attacks began on May 13, 2020, when Scott approached a man lying on the sidewalk in the 1300 block of H Street, Northeast. Scott lit a small, flammable object on fire before throwing it onto the victim. The victim kicked the burning object away and avoided injury.

Nearly 40 minutes later, Scott targeted 62-year-old Darryl Finney, who was sleeping on a sidewalk in the 900 block of H Street, Northeast, according to court documents. Scott again lit a small, flammable object and tossed it onto Finney before splashing him with an ignitable liquid.

READ MORE | DC man pleads guilty to setting 2 men on fire, killing 1 in 2020

Finney and his personal belongings caught on fire. He managed to stand up and walk toward H Street, where D.C. police arrived to provide aid.

Finney suffered second- and third-degree burns across his body. Despite getting treatment at a hospital, he died on May 15, 2020.

According to court documents, Scott set two additional fires on the porches of homes on Morse Street during the arson spree. He was arrested on May 19, 2020, and has been in custody since his arrest.

FOX 5 DC has reached out to Scott's attorney for comment.