Law enforcement activity causes delays in Loudoun County
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. - Law enforcement activity is causing delays in Loudoun County.
According to the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office, E. Loudoun St between Simmons Road and Lakefield Road in Round Hill is closed. Authorities are advising drivers to use an alternate route.
Images from SKYFOX show several law enforcement vehicles blocking the roadway.
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Law enforcement activity causes delays in Loudoun County
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office.