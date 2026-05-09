Christian Lundgaard earns second career win at Sonsio Grand Prix

The Brief Christian Lundgaard won the Sonsio Grand Prix at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Saturday. The win was Lundgaard's second in his career. Drivers will return in two weeks for the Indianapolis 500



Christian Lundgaard won the Sonsio Grand Prix at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Saturday to take home his second NTT IndyCar Series win.

Lundgaard wins

What we know:

Lundgaard, driving the No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet, snapped a 47-race winless streak with Saturday's win. It was his first in three years.

Speaking to FOX 5 after the race Saturday, Lundgaard said getting the win was some "unfinished business," after qualifying in the top row at Indy several times before. "I think that's why it feels so much better today," he said.

What they're saying:

But it wasn't all smooth sailing. The Danish driver said he and the team "had a lot of stuff go wrong today. There weren't really many things that went our way in the beginning of the race. We had to work our way back."

After starting from fourth on the grid, Lundgaard dropped several places, but ultimately passed David Malukas with 18 laps left to take the checkered flag.

Indianapolis 500 next

What's next:

Lundgaard and the rest of the grid will be back in Indianapolis in two weeks for the "Greatest Spectacle in Racing," the Indianapolis 500.

"That's the one you really want to win," Lundgaard said. "So from a momentum perspective, it feels good. But I've always been good at this track. So, finally getting it done, I think, is what feels the best."

The 110th running of the Indy 500 will be on Sunday, May 24 on FOX.