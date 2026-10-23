IndyCar Freedom 250 Grand Prix will not return to DC in 2027

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The Brief Race organizers confirmed the IndyCar Freedom 250 Grand Prix will not return to Washington in 2027. The August event was intended as a once-in-a-lifetime celebration for the country's 250th birthday. President Donald Trump gave drivers the green flag, and Kyle Kirkwood won the race.



The IndyCar Freedom 250 Grand Prix will not return to Washington, D.C., in 2027, race organizers confirmed Friday, following the release of the upcoming NTT IndyCar Series schedule.

"This summer's Freedom 250 Grand Prix was an incredible event that was always intended to be a once-in-a-lifetime celebration of our country's 250th birthday," race officials said in a statement. "Today's release of the 2027 NTT IndyCar series schedule confirms that the race will not return to Washington D.C. next season. We want to thank all of the amazing fans, our event partners and the agencies and entities that helped make the 2026 Freedom 250 Grand Prix possible."

RELATED: Kyle Kirkwood wins Freedom 250 Grand Prix in DC

Organizers added that they were honored to host the unique weekend salute to America with an IndyCar race on the streets of the nation's capital, expressing pride in the event's impact across the sport, the District, and the country.

The August race was created as part of the nation's 250th festivities. President Donald Trump gave drivers the green flag at the start of the 147-lap, 250-mile event, while District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser served as grand marshal.

The 1.7-mile street course in downtown Washington featured open-wheel cars speeding past Pennsylvania Avenue and national monuments at speeds approaching 200 mph, serving as one of several major events marking America's 250th birthday this year. Kyle Kirkwood won the 2026 race after leading for 128 of a possible 147 laps.